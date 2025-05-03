Minor girl forced into marriage, pleads for return to school

Tirupati: A minor tribal girl from Tirupati district, studying in Class 7 at the Tribal Welfare Residential School for Girls in Kota, was reportedly forced into marriage by her parents during the summer holidays. Sent home on April 23, the girl was married off against her will.

However, determined to continue her education, she returned to her school and informed the teachers about the incident.

The school staff immediately alerted the police and Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) officials. Acting swiftly, the authorities rescued the girl and shifted her to Nellore Bala Sadan for safety. Upon learning of the case, Yanadi Vidya Chaitanya Vedika state leader Puli Chenchaiah brought it to the notice of Nellore Mayor Potluri Sravanthi.

The Mayor visited the Bala Sadan and met the girl, who expressed a strong desire to continue her studies and not be subjected to early marriage. Mayor Sravanthi assured the girl of full support and promised that she would be readmitted to school after the holidays.

She directed the school Principal Rajani and ITDA Project Officer Mallikarjuna Reddy to ensure her smooth return to academics.

To encourage the girl, the Mayor also provided her with essentials, including clothing, fruits, and snacks. The Yanadi Vidya Chaitanya Vedika expressed their gratitude to the Mayor for her prompt response and support in safeguarding the girl’s right to education and well-being.