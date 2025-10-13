Missing boy reunited with mother

Vijayawada: A boy who was reported missing at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakiladri on Sunday has been safely reunited with his mother, providing much-needed relief to both the devotees and the temple officials.

According to sources, Lavanya from Jaggaiahpet had visited the temple with her four-year-old son, Shashi Vazra, to seek the blessings of Durga Devi. After completing their darshan, Shashi went missing while they were on the seventh floor of the Mallikharjuna Maha Mandapam. Despite searching for three hours, Lavanya could not locate her son, causing widespread concern.

During this time, Fire Department ASI RV Satyanarayana, who was on duty at the Chief Minister’s Office and visiting the temple, noticed a boy crying near the lift accompanied by an unknown person. Acting swiftly, he took the child and handed him over to Temple Trust Board Chairman Borra Radhakrishna and Executive Officer VK Seena Naik, explaining the situation. The officials then located the boy’s mother and successfully reunited her with Shashi.

Temple authorities and law enforcement have urged visitors to remain vigilant in crowded areas and to report any missing persons immediately to ensure quick action. The incident highlights the efficiency and responsiveness of the temple security and police personnel in safeguarding devotees and managing emergencies effectively.