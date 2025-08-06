  • Menu
MITS bags ISTE best engg college award

Madanapalle: Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science (MITS) has been honoured with the prestigious “Best Engineering College Award – 2024” by the Indian Society for Technical Education (ISTE), Andhra Pradesh Section.

The award recognises MITS’s outstanding performance in academics, research and overall institutional excellence. The award will be formally presented during the ISTE Student Convention on August 14 at MITS campus.

In addition, two MITS students received individual State-level honours. Kagithi Bhargavi (EEE) was named Best Electrical and Electronics Engineering student in AP, while Karthik Kovi (CSE) received the State Award for Best Student Innovator.

College Correspondent Dr N Vijaya Bhaskar Choudary, Executive Director Keerthi Nadella, and Principal Dr C Yuvaraj expressed gratitude to ISTE and congratulated the students for bringing pride to the institution.

sidekick