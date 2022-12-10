MITS conducts workshop on 'Advances in Space and Radar Technologies'

Madanapalli (Annmayya District): Researches in space and radar technologies immensely benefiting many fields including terrestrial use such as weather forecasting, remote sensing, satellite navigation systems, satellite television, some long-distance communication systems, for astronomy and earth sciences, said Dr Venkataratnam, Group Head NARL.

Venkataratnam, who participated in an international workshop on 'Advances in Space & Radar Technologies,' conducted at Madanapalle Institute of Technology and Science (MITS) College as chief guest on Friday, said space technology was the technology used in outer space, travel (astronautics) or other activities beyond the earth's atmosphere for purposes such as spaceflight, space exploration and earth observation. It also includes space vehicles such as spacecraft, satellites, space stations and orbital launch vehicles and also a wide range of other technologies to be researched, including deep-space communication, propulsion in space and support infrastructure equipment and procedures, he averred.

MITS Vice Principal Dr Ramanathan said the workshop intended to make the faculty and students aware of the changes in space and radar technologies. Prof G Viswanathan, Director(Rtd), ISRO Radar Development Unit, Bengaluru, Prof J Vivekanandan, Senior Scientist UCAR, Boulder, USA, Prof Iain Reid, Executive Director, ATRAD, Australia, Prof S Vijaya Bhaskar Rao, Director, UGC-SVU Radar Centre, Dr Vara Prasad Director(Rtd), SHAR, Sriharikota, Dr M Durga Rao, Head, Radar Group, NARL and Dr V Ravi Kiran, Scientist, NARL also spoke. Chief Scientific Officer Dr Eswar, Department HODs, Associate Dean R&D R Thulasiram Naidu, Coordinator U Vijaya Lakshmi and others participated.