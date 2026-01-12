MITS helps pomegranates get GI tag

Tirupati: MITS Deemed-to-be University, Madanapalle, has played a key role in facilitating the application for a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Anantapur pomegranates.

Announcing this, Dr. C. Yuvaraj, Vice-Chancellor, said the application was submitted to the Geographical Indications Registry, IPR Office, Chennai, with the support of the MITS Intellectual Property Facilitation Center on behalf of the Anantapur Pomegranate Growers and Producers Association.

He stated that Anantapur pomegranates are known for their deep red arils, high juice content, balanced sweetness, soft seeds, and longer shelf life, owing to the region’s unique agro-climatic conditions. GI registration would help protect the product name, ensure fair pricing for farmers, and boost domestic and international market prospects.

MITS Founder & Chancellor Dr. N. Vijaya Bhaskar Choudary appreciated the joint efforts of Avani Farm Lab Technologies (AFLABT) Farmers Producer Company Limited, the MITS-IPFC, and the MITS R&D Cell.

Faculty members, producer representatives, and other stakeholders were present at the event.