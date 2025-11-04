MITS students get HDFC Bank Parivartan scholarships

Madanapalle: Thirty-four students of MITS Deemed to be University got scholarships under HDFC Bank Parivartan ECSS Programme 2025–26, announced Vice-Chancellor Dr C Yuvaraj here on Monday. The initiative supports meritorious students from economically weaker backgrounds.

Under the scheme, 32 MCA and MBA students received Rs 75,000 each, while two BTech students received Rs 50,000 each, totaling Rs 25 lakh in scholarships.

Founder and Chancellor Dr N Vijaya Bhaskar Choudary, Pro Chancellor N Dwarakanth, Executive Director Keerthi Nadella along with faculty members congratulated scholarship recipients and felicitated.