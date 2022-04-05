MJSS slams parties for stand on Madanapalle

Tirupati: Madanapalle Jilla Sadhana Samithi (MJSS), which has been demanding Madanapalle district, has lashed out at YSRCP for the injustice meted out to the western parts. The leaders of MJSS did not even spare opposition parties TDP, BJP and Jana Sena for their cooperation to the government's decisions in this regard. Speaking to media at Madanapalle on Monday, MJSS convenor PTM Siva Prasad said the government has finalised only the draft notification issued on January 25.

In that case, what is the use of inviting objections and suggestions on the draft notification? MJSS has organised agitations for 633 days and submitted 2,837 objections to the Chittoor district collector on the draft notification. But, still the government has ignored all those objections. As Madanapalle was not being upgraded as district collectorate which is already a sub-collectorate, MJSS has decided to approach the High Court on this.

Had N Chandrababu Naidu, Somu Veerraju and Pawan Kalyan strongly demanded Madanapalle district, the government would have agreed to it. He made it clear that they were not against Annamayya district with Rayachoti as headquarters but they want Madanapalle district with four constituencies from the erstwhile Chittoor district.

Siva Prasad said the aspirations of people of Madanapalle will be strongly replicated in the next Assembly elections. MJSS leaders B Srichandu, M Harikrishna, K Diwakar and M Mohan were present.