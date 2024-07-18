MLA Accuses YCP Government of Illegal Land Grabbing and Corruption Worth 36,000 Crores in Kadiri

Kadiri MLA Kandikunta Venkataprasad has accused the YCP government of illegally stealing 1.75 lakh government lands and looting 36 thousand crores. In a media conference at the R&B guest house in Kadiri town, MLA Kandikunta Venkataprasad stated that he will be bringing the issue to the attention of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu to inquire into the involvement of YCP leaders in land grabs in the constituency over the past five years.

The MLA claimed that ten thousand crores were looted in the name of house titles and alleged that after the Land Titling Act was repealed, turmoil started in the YCP. He accused YCP leaders of exploiting natural resources and engaging in corruption without any fear of repercussions. He alleged that the YCP leaders have been involved in large-scale corruption and illegal activities in Jagananna Colony, and vowed to expose the land grabs that have taken place.



MLA Kandikunta Venkataprasad emphasized that the land grabs in the constituency have been rampant for five years, with no limits to the extent of corruption. He warned that legal action will be taken against those found guilty of wrongdoing.



During the conference, MLA Kandikunta Venkataprasad reiterated their goal of creating a society without poverty. The accusations against the YCP government have raised concerns about the rampant corruption and illegal practices in Kadiri. The MLA's allegations highlight the need for a thorough investigation into the actions of YCP leaders in the region.

