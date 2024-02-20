Live
- Fintech platform Xalts acquires Contour Network to create ‘Plaid for Trade’
- Maha Assembly unanimously passes 10% Maratha quotas bill
- Special status for Mangaluru hospital
- MLA Alla Rama Krishna Reddy joined YSRCP
- Elephant attack causes chaos in Sakleshpura
- Akasa Air adopts Digi Yatra’s facial recognition system at 9 airports
- Drought pronounced: Drinking water crisis looms over Kodagu
- Complaint in Raj court against Rahul's remarks on PM, hearing on Feb 23
- PM to virtually launch facilities at NITK today
- Come clean on your daughter’s IT firm dealings: Satheesan asks Vijayan
Highlights
MLA Alla Rama Krishna Redd joined the YSRCP in presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at CM's camp office at Tadepalli on Tuesday.
Guntur: MLA Alla Rama Krishna Reddy joined the YSRCP in presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at CM's camp office at Tadepalli on Tuesday. Following the orders of the CMO,he along with the YSRCP Mangalagiri Assembly coordinator Ganji Chiranjeevi went to the CMs camp office. Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy welcomed him into the party. Alla Rama Krishna Reddy joined the YSRCP.
It may be mentioned that when the YSRCP high command appointed Ganji Chiranjeevi as coordinator for Mangalagiri Assembly constituency, MLA Alla Rama Krishna Reddy resigned to his MLA post and primary membership of the party one month ago.He joined in the Congress party in presence of PCC chief Y S Sharmila in Vijayawada city.
