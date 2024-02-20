MLA Alla Rama Krishna Reddy joined YSRCP

Guntur: MLA Alla Rama Krishna Reddy joined the YSRCP in presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at CM's camp office at Tadepalli on Tuesday. Following the orders of the CMO,he along with the YSRCP Mangalagiri Assembly coordinator Ganji Chiranjeevi went to the CMs camp office. Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy welcomed him into the party. Alla Rama Krishna Reddy joined the YSRCP.

It may be mentioned that when the YSRCP high command appointed Ganji Chiranjeevi as coordinator for Mangalagiri Assembly constituency, MLA Alla Rama Krishna Reddy resigned to his MLA post and primary membership of the party one month ago.He joined in the Congress party in presence of PCC chief Y S Sharmila in Vijayawada city.