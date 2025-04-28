  • Menu
MLA Amilineni releases mega cricket tournament posters

Rs 50,000 for the winners; Second prize Rs 30,000

The posters of the Kalyandurgam MLA Amilineni Surendra Babu Mega Cricket Tournament to be held soon in Yatakallu village, Shetturmandal, Ananthapuram district were released by Kalyanadurgam Legislative Member Sri Amilineni Surendra Babu Garu at his Anantapur office today.

Tournament organizers Kalyanadurgam Market Yard Director Kubera Yadav, District Kuruba Sangam Vice President Chandramohan, former MPTC Chittaiah, Besta Anjaneyulu, Jayaramulu, Munna, Hanumanthu, Ramanjineyulu, Thimmaraju, and Chittaiah participated in the release of the posters.

