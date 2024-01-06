MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy emphasises on development of Anantapur

MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy said that during the rule of the Telugu Desam Party, there were frequent fights and clashes in Rudrampet Panchayat and asserted that after the YCP came to power, there was a peaceful environment for four and a half years. He emphasised that no one, including party members, will be ignored if they commit tyranny by obstructing the government and authority. Ananta Venkataramireddy stated that he will not tolerate any form of abuse, even from those close to him.

He reiterated that volunteers, MPTCs, Sarpanchs, and himself as an MLA are there to serve the public and should not engage in any other work. He advises secretariat employees and volunteers to work with dedication in providing services to the people. Recently, a pension week was held, and MLA Ananta shared that the pension amount under the 'YSR Pension Kanuka' of Rs. 3,000.

Ananta Venkatarami Reddy highlights the development work carried out in Rudrampet, Narayanapuram, Rural, and Rajiv Colony panchayats during the YCP's tenure. He questions why the TDP could not achieve such extensive development during their time in power. He states that a significant amount, Rs. 52 crores, has been spent on various infrastructure projects in Rudrampet alone, including roads, drainages, secretariats, and government schools.

While some people may doubt these claims, MLA Ananta urges them to consider the facts. He emphasizes that the YCP has undertaken development work worth Rs. 800 crores in the Anantapuram constituency over four and a half years, surpassing any other area in the state. He asks people to reflect on the improvement in roads and canals in front of their homes and questions whether any previous representatives visited them. Ananta mentioned the construction of a bridge in Rudrampet worth Rs. 4.50 crores and assures that road works will be completed soon.

Addressing concerns regarding the distribution of ration rice in Rudrampet, MLA Ananta warns that if any trouble arises for the people, it will not be ignored. He assures that legal action will be taken if there are reports of rice shortages. He emphasizes that this warning applies to anyone, whether they are affiliated with his party or not. He advises people to directly contact him if there are any issues with rice distribution.

MLA Anantha urged the public to support YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister once again, emphasizing the need for continued welfare and development. He compared Jagan's rule with that of Chandrababu, highlighting the increase in pension amount from Rs. to 3,000. With elections approaching in 90 days, Anantha urged people to evaluate who has truly worked for their benefit. He praised Jagan for prioritizing the welfare of the poor throughout his tenure. Anantha encouraged the public to reject the opposition parties' conspiracies against the government and warned about the consequences of making any mistakes in the upcoming elections. He emphasized that welfare schemes are extended to all eligible households, regardless of caste, religion, class, or politics, and called for vigilance against provocative actions undertaken by opposition parties. Anantha concluded by worshiping CM Jagan's portrait alongside pension beneficiaries. Various local officials and YCP leaders attended the program.





