MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy lays stone for reconstruction of Thathaiagunta Gangamma temple

Tirupati: City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy laid the foundation stone for the reconstruction of famous Thathaiagunta Gangamma temple here on Friday to make it a magnificent shrine. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that his mission was to bring back the past glory of this ancient temple of the folk Goddess Gangamma which adds to the spirituality of the pilgrim city.

Tenders for reconstruction of temple for Rs 12 crore have been finalised and the construction work of the Balalaya was also started. Noted Parameshwara Sthapathi has been supervising the construction work of the temple. Construction of a Gopuram over the Mukha Mandapam of the main sanctum and expansion of the existing temple into a large stone structure to reflect the ancient Indian temple architecture have begun.

Out of the estimated cost of Rs 12 crore for the development of temple, TTD Trust Board has sanctioned Rs 3.75 crore funds while the Endowments department agreed to partially bear its share. Some more funds will also be mobilised by donations from devotees.

As part of foundation stone laying ceremony, Rayalaseema Rangasthali chairman Gundala Gopinath Reddy presented a cultural show in which artists donned as Lord Venkateswara, Garutmantha, Padmavati Devi, Lord Rama, Lord Krishna and Gangamma's mother to entertain the devotees.

Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Deputy Mayors Mudra Narayana and Abhinay Reddy Temple EO Munikrishnaiah and Trust Board Chairman Katta Gopi Yadav were present.