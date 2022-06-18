MLA Bhumana Kaurnakar Reddy hands over another Rs 5L to kin of manhole victims

Tirupati : MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy assured all his support to the family members of UDS manhole victims. The MLA handed over another Rs 5 lakh to the family members of deceased contract sanitary workers, who died in mishap, at Municipal Office here on Friday. With this, a total of Rs 10 lakh ex gratia reached to each sanitary worker family members and Lachanna's family as MLA handed over Rs 5 lakh on Thursday. Two sanitary workers Armugam and Mahesh along with a passerby Lachanna, who went to rescue of the two workers, were died in manhole mishap occurred at Vaikuntapuram Arch here on Wednesday.

The MLA earlier promised Rs 16 lakh to each family as ex gratia including Rs 5 lakh from Municipality, Rs 5 lakh from government, Rs 5 lakh from CM Relief Fund, Rs 75, 000 from APCOS and Rs 25,000 from MCT for funeral expenditure.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA said the YSRCP government will never neglect the welfare of families of deceased sanitary workers and added the remaining Rs 6 lakh to each family member will be sanctioned soon. Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Commissioner Anupama Anjali, Additional Commissioner Suneetha, Deputy Commissioner Chandramouleeswar Reddy, Superintendent Engineer Thirumalika Mohan, Municipal Workers Association leader Thulasendra and Doraswamy were present.