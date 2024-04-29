Live
- MLA Candidate Chirri Balaraju Leads Election Campaign in Polavaram Constituency
- Will you continue with INDIA-MVA post-polls: Prakash Ambedkar to Uddhav Thackeray
- 86 pc Indian firms see positive relationship between sustainability & profitability: Report
- Petition filed in Calcutta HC against Abhishek Banerjee over anti-judiciary comments
- Indian Ocean & Bay of Bengal potential CO2 sinks: IIT Madras study
- My philosophy is - don’t try to be something that you're not: Gillespie on Pakistan Test coach role
- Sunita Kejriwal, Atishi meet Delhi CM in Tihar jail
- Defeat Shettar just as he was defeated in Hubballi: CM
- Netflix acquires digital rights for Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Thandel’ in record-breaking deal
- More dengue fever cases in Udupi: The Coast in a tailspin
Just In
MLA Candidate Chirri Balaraju Leads Election Campaign in Polavaram Constituency
An election campaign was conducted today from Vasantavada village to Medipalli in the Polavaram constituency, Velerupadu mandal
An election campaign was conducted today from Vasantavada village to Medipalli in the Polavaram constituency, Velerupadu mandal. The campaign was led by MLA candidate of the Polavaram alliance, Chirri Balaraju, along with Telugu Desam Party in-chargeBoragam Srinivas, local joint leaders, activists, women, fans, and members of the public. Also present at the campaign was the Eluru Parliament joint candidate, Putta Mahesh Kumar Yadav.
The campaign saw a large turnout of supporters who marched alongside the candidates, waving flags and chanting slogans. The candidates addressed the crowd, highlighting their plans and promises for the constituency if elected. The energy and enthusiasm of the participants showed a strong support for the candidates and their political goals.
The election campaign in Polavaram constituency is gaining momentum as the election day approaches. Candidates and their supporters are actively engaging with the electorate, spreading their message and garnering support for their respective parties. The upcoming election in Polavaram promises to be a closely contested one, with the candidates leaving no stone unturned in their quest for victory.