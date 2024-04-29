MLA Candidate Chirri Balaraju Leads Election Campaign in Polavaram Constituency

An election campaign was conducted today from Vasantavada village to Medipalli in the Polavaram constituency, Velerupadu mandal. The campaign was led by MLA candidate of the Polavaram alliance, Chirri Balaraju, along with Telugu Desam Party in-chargeBoragam Srinivas, local joint leaders, activists, women, fans, and members of the public. Also present at the campaign was the Eluru Parliament joint candidate, Putta Mahesh Kumar Yadav.

The campaign saw a large turnout of supporters who marched alongside the candidates, waving flags and chanting slogans. The candidates addressed the crowd, highlighting their plans and promises for the constituency if elected. The energy and enthusiasm of the participants showed a strong support for the candidates and their political goals.

The election campaign in Polavaram constituency is gaining momentum as the election day approaches. Candidates and their supporters are actively engaging with the electorate, spreading their message and garnering support for their respective parties. The upcoming election in Polavaram promises to be a closely contested one, with the candidates leaving no stone unturned in their quest for victory.











