Just In
MLA Candidate Satya Kumar Yadav Welcomes 50 Families to BJP, Credits Party for Global Recognition of India
Satya Kumar Yadav, MLA candidate of Dharmavaram Constituency NDA alliance, recently welcomed 50 families from the ruling YCP party to join the BJP. The event, held in Malkapuram village under the leadership of Shankar Reddy, saw former sarpanchul ward members of YCP embracing the BJP ideology.
Addressing the gathering, Satya Kumar Yadav praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and credited the BJP for India's global recognition in various fields. He emphasized that many people are joining the BJP due to their belief in the party's ideology and trust in Narendra Modi's leadership.
Yadav expressed confidence that the BJP will once again come to power at the center and highlighted the upcoming NDA coalition government in the state as well, which will replace the allegedly corrupt YCP government. He extended gratitude to all those who have shown faith in the BJP and joined the party in the state.
The event marked a significant moment as more individuals and families continue to join the BJP, attributing the party's success to its strong leadership and impactful policies.