MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy Leads Spiritual Procession in Srinivasamangapuram

In a tradition that has been ongoing for over a decade, MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy of Chandragiri Mandal offered pattu vasrta to the main Garuda Vahana Seva in Srinivasa Mangapuram. A large number of devotees joined in a spiritual procession from the Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati Rural Mandal Tummalagunta to Srinivasamangapuram.

The procession was filled with devotees chanting the name of Govinda, playing wooden bhajans, performing kolatas, and playing traditional instruments such as drums. Vedic mantras added to the spiritual atmosphere of the event.

One of the highlights of the procession was the tradition of offering sarees (silk clothes and sesha malas) to the Brahmotsavam held annually in Srinivasamangapuram. This custom, initiated by Sri Padmavati Ammavaru of Tiruchanur and Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy, has been carried out with great joy and participation from the local community for many years.



During the spiritual pilgrimage, devotees worshiped the idol of Lord Sri in a moving vehicle and enjoyed devotional songs performed in front of the Govindaratha. Special darshan arrangements were made at the temple for the devotees who came on the pilgrimage.

MLA Chevireddy expressed that the purpose of the padayatra was to increase spirituality and devotion among the people. The journey reached every village, with elders receiving the saree with devotion and crossing the village outskirts in a beautiful display of faith and tradition.

Overall, the spiritual procession led by MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy was a deeply moving and joyous event, bringing together devotees in a shared celebration of devotion and spirituality.