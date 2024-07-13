MLA condemns vandalism at Eluru crematorium, vows to restore it for public use

Eluru MLA Badeti Chanti expressed his outrage at the recent act of vandalism at the Shantivanam cremation ground in Eluru. The MLA, during his inspection of the crematorium on Saturday, condemned the destruction of buildings and vehicles by individuals with personal grudges. He emphasized the importance of supporting organizations that aim to serve the public and warned against causing harm to valuable resources that benefit the community.





The Plash Swachhand Sansthan, a voluntary organization, had undertaken numerous programs at the crematorium for the past 20 years, making it accessible and useful for the public. Administrator Yarramshetty Srinivas highlighted the efforts made by the organization, with the help of donors, to provide coffins and vehicles for the crematorium's operations. However, the MLA revealed that a former public representative had orchestrated the demolition of structures at the crematorium out of revenge, causing damages to essential facilities.

MLA Badeti Chanti assured the public that strict measures would be taken to prevent such acts of vandalism in the future. He also pledged to fully develop and restore Shantivanam for the benefit of the community. The matter has been brought to the attention of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who have promised their support for the restoration efforts.

Former Deputy Mayor Chode Venkataratnam, former AMC Chairman Pujari Niranjan, and other local leaders expressed their solidarity with the MLA in restoring Shantivanam for public use. The MLA urged everyone to prioritize the well-being of the community and refrain from destructive actions that hinder public welfare.

