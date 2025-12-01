MLA Daggupati Participates in Ayyappa Swamy Idol Consecration Ceremony

Anantapur: Urban MLA Daggupati Prasad participated in the Prana Pratistha ceremony of the Ayyappa Swamy idol at the temple on 80-feet road in Ramnagar, Anantapur, on Sunday. The rituals began during Brahma Muhurtham, drawing devotees, temple organisers and Maladharis, who gathered at the temple by 4:30 a.m.

The consecration was carried out as per Agama traditions, followed by Kalasharchana and Kalasha Pratistha. The MLA actively took part in the rituals and later performed special pujas.

Speaking on the occasion, he expressed happiness in being part of the sacred event and praised the temple committee and Guruswamis for their disciplined conduct of rituals. He also assured full support for the temple’s development.