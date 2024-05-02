MLA Grandhi Srinivas conducts election campaign in Bhimavaram town

Live
Bhimavaram district center has been a major focus for MLA Grandhi Srinivas, who sacrificed the post of minister to prioritize the development of the area.
Bhimavaram district center has been a major focus for MLA Grandhi Srinivas, who sacrificed the post of minister to prioritize the development of the area. During an election campaign in Bhimavaram town, he highlighted the importance of serving the people and ensuring their needs are met.
MLA Grandhi Srinivas emphasized the significance of making Bhimavaram the district center, as it would benefit the people by providing easier access to essential services. He also mentioned the various development works that have been carried out in the town, including improvements in infrastructure and water supply.
Furthermore, MLA Grandhi Srinivas criticized the opposition parties for ignoring the people during the Corona pandemic. He expressed disappointment in their lack of concern for the well-being of the people and questioned their motives in seeking votes during the current elections.
With the support of Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy and the blessings of the people, MLA Grandhi Srinivas aims to continue serving as the Bhimavaram MLA candidate and work towards making the town a metropolitan city. He urged voters to cast their votes for him and the Narasapuram MP candidate, Guduru Umaba, under the fan symbol.
The election campaign was attended by various party leaders, activists, and supporters, who echoed MLA Grandhi Srinivas' message of prioritizing the development of Bhimavaram and ensuring the well-being of the people.