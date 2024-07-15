MLA Kandikunta Takes Swift Action Against Illegal Land Occupations in Kadiri Town

In a proactive move to tackle the issue of illegal land occupations in and around Kadiri town, MLA Kandikunta Venkata Prasad has taken a strong stance against encroachers. Following reports of a person occupying 30 cents of government land in Mutyala Cheruvu Village Farm, Survey No. 87-2, near Kadiri Town Gatlu, MLA Kandikunta ordered immediate demolition of the illegal constructions.

The MLA's orders were promptly executed by revenue officials who arrived at the site with JCB machinery and demolished the unauthorized constructions. MLA Kandikunta emphasized the importance of vigilance against encroachments and warned of legal consequences for those found guilty of encroaching on government lands.

This action comes amidst the rapid expansion of Kadiri town, with land prices soaring high due to the development of a bypass road. The MLA's unwavering commitment to upholding the law and protecting government lands has been met with appreciation from local leaders, public associations, and the residents of Kadiri town.



The crackdown on illegal land occupations serves as a stern warning to potential encroachers that such activities will not be tolerated, and stringent measures will be taken to safeguard public properties. With MLA Kandikunta's firm stance on this issue, the future looks promising for Kadiri town and its surrounding areas in terms of preserving valuable land resources.