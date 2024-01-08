MLA Kotamreddy exudes confidence of Chandrababu back in power after next polls in AP

Nellore : Nellore MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy said that Chandrababu will come to power after winning the next election. He criticized that the YCP leaders boast themselves of spending100 rupees but in reality, they spend only Rs 10 for the people.

Speaking at a media conference held in Nellore, he said that if YCP wins the next election and comes back to power, there will be no situation for traders to survive. In AP, there is no need to hold the poles to get electric shocks but if one can see the electricity bills in Jagan’s government, one will sure get shock, he said.

Sridhar Reddy said that after the TDP and Jana Sena government is formed, the canteens will start again. He reminded that after Stalin came to power in Tamil Nadu, 'Amma canteens' were continued with the same name without resorting to any politics. He said that if Jagan did not like the name of Anna canteen, he should have continued it under the name of Jagananna Canteen, but it was not reasonable to close them down and hit the stomach of the poor.

The MLA expressed his concern that for 30 years, the traders were in trouble due to lack of proper price for quartz, and now, when the price is good in the international market, the traders have been put on the road due to the seizure of the mines.