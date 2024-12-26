MLA participates in prayers at North Parish Church

Guntur: A large number of Christians visited churches in Guntur city and conducted prayers on the occasion of Christmas on Wednesday. They wore new clothes and celebrated Christmas with their relatives and friends.

Guntur West MLA Galla Madhavi participated in the Christmas prayers at North Parish Church at Lodge Centre.

Pastors blessed her. Speaking on this occasion, she said Jesus Christ’s life is a message to the people. She conveyed Christmas greetings to the believers.