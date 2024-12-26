Live
- 1,929 applications received at 165 revenue meetings
- Woman held for stealing gold worth Rs 12.5L
- Paddy inundated in over 2,000 acres in Palnadu dist
- IoT to play crucial role in future horticulture
- Rockwoods School celebrates Christmas with gaiety
- Kuppam Horticulture Hub shines with SKOCH Award
- Hyd’bad enjoys cool showers amidst X’mas festivities
- Hyderabad: City aglow with X’mas spirit
- Reliance CEO donates Rs. 1.11 cr to TTD
- Governor pays tributes to Vajpayee
MLA participates in prayers at North Parish Church
Guntur: A large number of Christians visited churches in Guntur city and conducted prayers on the occasion of Christmas on Wednesday. They wore new clothes and celebrated Christmas with their relatives and friends.
Guntur West MLA Galla Madhavi participated in the Christmas prayers at North Parish Church at Lodge Centre.
Pastors blessed her. Speaking on this occasion, she said Jesus Christ’s life is a message to the people. She conveyed Christmas greetings to the believers.
