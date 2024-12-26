  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

MLA participates in prayers at North Parish Church

MLA participates in prayers at North Parish Church
x

Guntur West MLA Galla Madhavi participating in the prayers at North Parish Church in Guntur on Wednesday on the occasion of ChristmasPhoto: B Srinivasa Rao

Highlights

A large number of Christians visited churches in Guntur city and conducted prayers on the occasion of Christmas on Wednesday.

Guntur: A large number of Christians visited churches in Guntur city and conducted prayers on the occasion of Christmas on Wednesday. They wore new clothes and celebrated Christmas with their relatives and friends.

Guntur West MLA Galla Madhavi participated in the Christmas prayers at North Parish Church at Lodge Centre.

Pastors blessed her. Speaking on this occasion, she said Jesus Christ’s life is a message to the people. She conveyed Christmas greetings to the believers.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick