MLA Sridevi stages midnight against appointment of Dokka Manikya Varaprasad as AD

Guntur: Irked MLA Undavalli Sridevi staged a protest on Friday midnight in front of the house of YSRCP leader and former Minister Mekathoti Sucharita. She expressed angry over the appointment of Dokka Manikya Varaprasad as additional coordinator of Tadikonda constituency.

The followers of the Undavalli Sridevi criticised that Manikya Varaprasad's appointment is an insult to the MLA.

Sucharita convinced Sridevi that she will speak with party high command over the issue. With this, MLA Sridevi withdrew her protest.

Meanwhile, Tadikonda YSRCP leaders were trying to discuss the issue with party high command. The leaders of four mandals have announced that they will resign if the party didn't take back its decision within 10 hours.