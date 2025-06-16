MLA Sunitha offers condolences to Maganti Gopinath’s family

Hyderabad: Raptadu MLA Paritala Sunitha expressed deep sorrow over the demise of senior leader and film producer Maganti Gopinath, describing his passing as a great loss.

She visited his residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, to offer her condolences and pay floral tributes.

Speaking to the media, MLA Sunitha recalled the close bond her family shared with the late leader. She noted that Maganti Gopinath first entered the political arena through the Telugu Desam Party and gained fame as an MLA from Jubilee Hills, as well as a respected film producer.

“He was a kind-hearted individual, always warm and approachable to everyone. His association with our family was especially strong,” said Sunitha.

“He attended many of our family functions and maintained close ties with us.” She remembered his affectionate nature and the friendly manner with which he greeted everyone.

“His death is truly a personal loss to our family,” she added. MLA Sunitha extended her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for peace to his soul.