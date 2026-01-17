MLA unveils Vemana Jayanti logo

Kadiri: Kadiri MLA Kandikunta Venkata Prasad on Friday unveiled the official logo for Vemana Jayanti, to be observed on the 19th, and appealed to people to participate in the celebrations beyond caste and party lines.

Addressing the media after the launch, the MLA said the State government is organising the Jayanti officially for the first time as a State festival, with the support of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and IT & Education Minister Nara Lokesh. He described the decision as a recognition of saint-poet Vemana’s enduring social and philosophical legacy.

The celebrations will be held at Katarupalli village in Gandlapenta mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district, where Vemana’s samadhi is located.

Venkata Prasad said elaborate arrangements had been made at the temple premises with the cooperation of officials to ensure that devotees face no inconvenience. All necessary amenities would be provided during the event, he added.