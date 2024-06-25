MLAs seek CM’s help to speed up Varikipudisela LIS

Guntur: MLAs from Palnadu district met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat after the AP Cabinet meeting on Monday and sought his cooperation for the development of the district.

They stressed on the need to curb the activities of anti-social elements. Speaking on this occasion, TDP Palnadu district president and Vinukonda MLA G V Anjaneyulu said there is a need to check anti-social elements in Palandu district.

He said the AP Cabinet gave its nod for the implementation of the first five signatures of Naidu which will benefit the unemployed B Ed graduates and poor. He said the beneficiaries of the social security pensions will get Rs 4,000 per month and arrears from April 1. He said each beneficiary will get Rs 7,000 pension on July 1.

He thanked Naidu for hiking the pensions and fulfilling election promises. He stressed the need to continue administration with the same inspiration for the next five years.

He requested the Chief Minister to initiate measures to take up works relating to the Varikipudisela Lift Irrigation scheme, water grid and extend cooperation for the development of Palnadu district.

They submitted a memorandum to this effect. Later, they met DGP Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and conveyed their greetings to him. They explained about post-poll violence in Palnadu district and emphasised the need to check illegal mining, illegal sand transport, liquor transport. They urged him to punish persons involved in the illegal mining, and liquor transport.

Chilakaluripet MLA Prathipati Pulla Rao, Narasaraopet MLA Dr Chadalavada Aravindababu, Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao, Pedakurapadu MLA Bhashyam Praveen and Macherla MLA Julakanti Brahma Reddy were among those who met the CM.