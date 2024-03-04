MLC Bharat unveils sandalwood smuggler Verappan’s memorial

Live
Video is now going viral on social media
Chittoor: YCP Chittoor District president, MLC Bharat unveiled the memorial statue of sandalwood smuggler Veerappan, who made the police of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka look blind with smuggling and murders. It was built by some people at Kakarlavanka in Abakaladoddi Panchayat, Shantipuram Mandal, Kuppam Constituency.
A flag along with Veerappan's portrait was placed on the memorial. Bharat, who participated in many programmes in the village, unveiled this statue and posed for photographs. Meanwhile, he is contesting for the Legislative Assembly from Kuppam in the next elections. The photos and videos of the MLC unveiling Veerappan's memorial are going viral on social media.
