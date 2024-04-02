Live
MLC Janga Krishna Murthy to join TDP soon
Guntur: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu gave green signal to MLC and YSRCP BC Cell State president Janga Krishna Murthy’s entry into the TDP.
Krishna Murthy along with TDP candidate for Gurazala Assembly Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao met Naidu in Bapatla on Sunday night. It is learnt that Naidu has assured MLC post to Krishna Murthy.
Earlier, Janga took the decision to quit the YSRCP after the party leadership refused to give him ticket to contest from Gurazala Assembly constituency. MLC Janga Krishna Murthy along with his followers will join the TDP very soon. He has already resigned from the primary membership of the YSRCP. He will take part in the campaign in favour of Narasaraopet Lok Sabha candidate Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu.
