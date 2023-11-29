Live
- Delhi court to hear Lava chief's bail plea in Vivo PMLA case on Dec 4
- More people in Gaza could die of diseases than bombings: WHO chief
- Cabinet okays drone scheme for women self-help groups
- New AI model to predict physical & mental development in preemies
- IMD warns of cyclonic development, anticipates weather turbulence across multiple regions
- Cabinet clears Rs 11.8 lakh cr scheme for free foodgrain to poor
- Mock drill by Waltair division at Simhachalam
- California tries to fight 'tranq' threat with tougher punishment
- Security plan for Ram temple in Ayodhya to be in force from January 5
- Ahead of BJP's rally, Trinamool Congress posts 51K letters to Shah over non-release of Central funds
Just In
Mock drill by Waltair division at Simhachalam
Highlights
As part of its emergency preparedness, Waltair division organised a mock drill exercise at Simhachalam in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.
Visakhapatnam: As part of its emergency preparedness, Waltair division organised a mock drill exercise at Simhachalam in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.
The real time rescue and relief operations were carried out by the railway team with the coordination of the NDRF and state government.
The mock drill exercise was undertaken under the supervision of Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Saurabh Prasad and other officials.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS