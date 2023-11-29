  • Menu
Mock drill by Waltair division at Simhachalam
Visakhapatnam: As part of its emergency preparedness, Waltair division organised a mock drill exercise at Simhachalam in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

The real time rescue and relief operations were carried out by the railway team with the coordination of the NDRF and state government.

The mock drill exercise was undertaken under the supervision of Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Saurabh Prasad and other officials.


