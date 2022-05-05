Model police station coming up at Mopidevi

Mopidevi (Krishna): Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal along with Avanigadda MLA Simhadri Ramesh laid the foundation stone for a model police station for the Mopidevi mandal here on Wednesday.

Half of the villages in Mopidevi mandal are attached to Challapalli police station and the other half of the villages are with Avanigadda police station. People have to travel a lot of distance to lodge a complaint with the police on any issue. Now with the police station coming up at the mandal headquarters, it would be convenient for the people of the mandal.

Later, addressing the media at the police outpost, the SP said that the police services have been made available to the people of the mandal from the outpost from Wednesday. Once the construction of the model police station was completed, the police would work from there.

MLA Simhadri Ramesh said that the construction of the police station would be completed in six months. He thanked the SP for his efforts to bring the police station to the mandal.

The two-floor 2,000 sqft model police station, which would be constructed at a cost of Rs 1.4 crore, would house SHO room, control room, writer room, staff room and custody room and reception on the ground floor and rest rooms, counseling room, men barrack, women barrack, property and record room would be on the first floor. The AP Police Housing Corporation would construct the building.