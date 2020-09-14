Moderate to heavy rainfall to continue in AP for next five hours

Amaravati: Due to low pressure over the Bay of Bengal, moderate to heavy rainfall will continue in Andhra Pradesh for the next five hours today (Monday), according to IMD satellite and DWR observations.

The low-pressure area over West-central Bay of Bengal & adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coast with associated upper-level cyclonic circulation extending upto mid-tropospheric levels tilting southwestwards with height persists. It is likely to become more marked.

Due to this, moderate to heavy rain may occur at isolated places over East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa, Anantapur and Kurnool districts.

Very light to light rain may occur at isolated places over Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Vishakhapatnam districts.