Moderate Weather Relief for Andhra Pradesh as Depression Weakens

Andhra Pradesh has received a welcomed reprieve as the impact of a recent depression has been deemed minimal. If the weather conditions had been more severe, farmers could have encountered significant hardships just as their crops were set for harvest.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that the depression, which crossed the coast near Mullaitivu in northeast Sri Lanka, has weakened into a depression and is now moving westward toward southern Tamil Nadu. It is expected to diminish further into a low-pressure area. Currently, heavy rains are being experienced in several regions of Tamil Nadu.

In Andhra Pradesh, the forecast appears to be light, with the Amaravati Meteorological Centre predicting rain in Rayalaseema and South Coastal Andhra. Light to moderate showers are anticipated in the districts of Tirupati, Chittoor, Kadapa, and Anantapur, with the possibility of rain also in Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, and Guntur districts. The meteorological centre has indicated that the sky is likely to remain overcast, accompanied by a drop in temperatures due to northerly winds. On Saturday, Munchingiputtu recorded a minimum temperature of 6.4 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Telangana is experiencing a cold wave, with the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre reporting an expected increase in cold intensity over the next three days. Temperatures in the region are forecasted to range between 11 and 15 degrees Celsius due to lower-level winds coming from the east and southeast.