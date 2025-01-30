Modern technology to check cybercrime says DGP Dwaraka Tirumala Rao

Guntur : Director General of Police Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said the police department will make use of modern technology to check cybercrime, ganja smuggling, and other crimes. It will adopt effective strategies for enhancing law and order.

He visited Palnadu District Police office in Narasaraopet on Wednesday and inaugurated several modern policing facilities aimed at strengthening law enforcement and public safety in the district.

He inaugurated ‘Police Dog Kennel‘ and dedicated a facility for training and housing the police dogs to enhance crime detection and law enforcement capabilities.

He inaugurated new CC surveillance systems installed at strategic locations to improve monitoring and public safety. He inaugurated deployment of drone technology for aerial surveillance and Police Parade Ground.

He said the government will set up one lakh CCTV cameras by March and added that it is a shame that atrocities on elderly women and girls are increasing.

He said the police department will set up solar panels and closed circuit cameras. Solar panels and dog squads are useful to check crime rate. He further said that compared to other crimes, the cybercrime rate is high in the state and stressed the need to set up CC cameras at apartments and shopping centres.

Earlier, he discussed various law enforcement strategies, reviewed the district’s security measures, and emphasised the importance of adopting modern policing techniques for better crime control and public service with the officials. He underscored the commitment of the AP Police to modernising law enforcement infrastructure.

He felicitated RI, Welfare L Gopinath for his commitment in developing and maintenance of the Police Parade Grounds and his efforts towards the welfare of the police department.

Guntur Range IGP Sarvashrest Tripathi, Palnadu district SP Kanchi Srinivasa Rao were among those who participated in the meeting.