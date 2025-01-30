Live
- 7th Telangana State Para Athletic Games Held Grandly
- Australian PM labels caravan filled with explosives in Sydney as 'act of terrorism'
- Matthew Mott keeps coaching options open amid England Women's struggles in Australia
- 'Cover-up': BJP hits out at AAP's Sanjay Singh's remarks on cash and liquor seizure row
- Cong MP Rakesh Rathore arrested during press briefing, accused of raping woman
- Honour killing case: Karnataka court sentences woman’s brothers, uncles to death
- Chandigarh mayoral polls: BJP's Harpreet Kaur wins closely contested fight
- CRPF jawan kills wife, shoots himself dead in Bhopal
- Siddhivinayak temple treasurer reveals reason behind dress code directive
- Chandrababu Chairs Third Meeting of SIPB in Amaravati
Just In
Modern technology to check cybercrime says DGP Dwaraka Tirumala Rao
- Inaugurates several modern policing facilities aimed at strengthening law enforcement and public safety
- Informs that the government will set up one lakh CCTV cameras by March
- Solar panels and dog squads are useful to check crime rate, he says
Guntur : Director General of Police Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said the police department will make use of modern technology to check cybercrime, ganja smuggling, and other crimes. It will adopt effective strategies for enhancing law and order.
He visited Palnadu District Police office in Narasaraopet on Wednesday and inaugurated several modern policing facilities aimed at strengthening law enforcement and public safety in the district.
He inaugurated ‘Police Dog Kennel‘ and dedicated a facility for training and housing the police dogs to enhance crime detection and law enforcement capabilities.
He inaugurated new CC surveillance systems installed at strategic locations to improve monitoring and public safety. He inaugurated deployment of drone technology for aerial surveillance and Police Parade Ground.
He said the government will set up one lakh CCTV cameras by March and added that it is a shame that atrocities on elderly women and girls are increasing.
He said the police department will set up solar panels and closed circuit cameras. Solar panels and dog squads are useful to check crime rate. He further said that compared to other crimes, the cybercrime rate is high in the state and stressed the need to set up CC cameras at apartments and shopping centres.
Earlier, he discussed various law enforcement strategies, reviewed the district’s security measures, and emphasised the importance of adopting modern policing techniques for better crime control and public service with the officials. He underscored the commitment of the AP Police to modernising law enforcement infrastructure.
He felicitated RI, Welfare L Gopinath for his commitment in developing and maintenance of the Police Parade Grounds and his efforts towards the welfare of the police department.
Guntur Range IGP Sarvashrest Tripathi, Palnadu district SP Kanchi Srinivasa Rao were among those who participated in the meeting.