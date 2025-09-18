Modi is karmayogi: BJP

Puttaparthi: The 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was celebrated in Puttaparthi on Wednesday. BJP leaders organised special prayers at Hanuman Temple, offering rituals for the PM’s good health and long life.

Cake was cut at Hanuman Junction, followed by distribution of food, fruits and sweets to public and to the residents of old-age home. BJP leaders hailed Narendra Modi as a visionary world leader and Karmayogi, who has elevated India’s stature globally.

They stated that under his leadership, India has become a nation the world looks up to for guidance in times of crisis.

They urged citizens to follow the PM’s policies with dedication and emphasised working collectively to realize Modi’s vision of transforming India into a fully developed nation by 2047. Prominent BJP functionaries and activists participated in the programme.