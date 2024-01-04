Modi, Jagan deceived the state, says AP Congress executive president Mastan Vali

Mastan Vali, the Andhra Pradesh Congress Executive President, criticizes both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy. Vali claims that Modi had promised to grant special status to the state before the last election, using the deity Tirumala Venkateswara Swami as a witness.

However, Vali asserts that Reddy has deceived the people by submitting to the central government in order to obtain special status for the state if the YCP (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party) comes into power.

Vali further states in a press conference held at the Kurnool District Congress Party office that he has come to provide guidance to the party members and urges them to prepare for the upcoming elections. He highlights that under the rule of Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy, the state has suffered severe financial difficulties, being burdened with a debt of approximately 10 lakh crores over a span of nearly 5 years.