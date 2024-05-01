Amit Shah holds massive roadshow in Karnataka's Haveri

Bengaluru: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday held a massive roadshow at Ranebennur town in Karnataka's Haveri district to garner support for the BJP candidate from the Haveri Lok Sabha constituency -- former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The 30-minute roadshow began from the Kurubagiri Cross and passed through M.G. Road and concluded at the Ashoka Circle in Ranebennur town.

HM Shah was accompanied by Bommai, former Karnataka Cabinet minister B.C. Patil and others.

Thousands of party workers and supporters were present at the roadshow.

The people showered flowers on the vehicle on which HM Shah was moving during the roadshow.

A massive crowd had gathered on both sides of the road, on buildings and balconies of the houses, and commercial establishments.

Later, addressing the gathering, HM Amit Shah thanked the enthusiastic crowd for turning up in large numbers while calling Basavaraj Bommai "one of the top leaders of the state".

HM Amit Shah appealed to the people to vote for Bommai and strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bommai is facing Anandswamy Gaddadevarmath, a fresh face from the Congress. He is the son of former Congress MLA G.S. Gaddadevaramath.