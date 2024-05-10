Modi praises Vemireddy’s services

Nellore: TDP MP candidate Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy in a statement on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised him for his dedication in serving the people of Nellore for decades. He said that Modi wrote a letter to him, wishing him success in the elections.

Vemireddy said that Modi in his letter said, “I admire the efforts you have made to bring in investment and development of infrastructure in the region. Your participation in discussions held in Parliament on issues, ranging from connectivity, infrastructure, healthcare, handicrafts has helped in redressal of issues. I trust that you will continue to work for inclusive growth and welfare of the people.”

Modi said that success of every member of the NDA is important to him. Modi wrote, “With the blessinqs of the people, I am confident that you will reach the Parliament. As a team, we will leave no stone unturned in ourjourney to become a developed nation by 2047.”