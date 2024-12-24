Monitor investments, creation of jobs: CS

States that TCS proposed to set up units to generate 2,000 jobs while Reliance signed an MoU with the AP govt to set up 500 units of compressed bio gas plants with investment of Rs 65,000 crore

Vijayawada: Chief secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad on Monday instructed the officials to monitor the progress of the investments to be made by the investors in the state. He said the district level officers including general managers of the District Industries Centre and the state level offic-ers should monitor the progress of the investment and creation of jobs in the districts.

Neerabh Kumar presided over the Andhra Pradesh Investment Promotion Council (APIPC) meeting at the state Secretariat and discussed the proposals of the investments.

He said the proposals will be sent to the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) for the ap-proval. “Reputed TCS company has made proposals to set up units to generate 2,000 jobs in the state. Besides, Reliance Industries signed an MoU with the Andhra Pradesh government in November to set up 500 units of compressed biogas plants in the state with investment of Rs 65,000 crore,” he observed.

It may be noted that Reliance Industries came forward to set up compressed bio gas (CBG) plants in the state to generate 2.5 lakh jobs. The RIL set the target of setting up of 200 CBG plants across India and out of which 500 will be set up in AP in the next three years.

AP will become frontrunner in clean energy with setting up of plants. The Andhra Pradesh government is trying to attract industries and inviting the investors to invest in the state and help the promotion of industries.

Secretary, industries, Government of AP, Dr N Yuvaraj, director the department of industries, Abhishikt Kishore, APEDB CEO Saikanth, AP Maritime Board CEO Praveen Aditya , Special chief secretaries of revenue and energy departments RP Sisodia and K Vijayanand and other officials attended the meeting.



