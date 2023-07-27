Monsoon in active mode, farmers in jubilant mood

Anantapur-Puttaparthi: With monsoon getting activated both in Coastal and Rayalaseema districts, farmers see a ray of hope in the horizon and are in a jubilant mood.

Farmers of Rayalaseema, who were agitated at the poor water levels in Tungabhadra dam until recently, are happy at the activation of monsoon in AP and Karnataka and TB dam in Karnataka receiving inflows into the dam and suddenly changing the scenario.

Similarly, due to rains in the coastal AP and Krishna river and Srisailam dam too experiencing inflows, prospects for water release into HNSS canal too received a boost. In Tungabhadra dam with water inflows shooting up from 3 TMC on July 10 to 32 TMC of water as on July 26. Water will soon be released to subsidiary canals locally into PABR, MPR, Chagallu and Pendekallu reservoirs, once TB dam authorities release water from TB dam to HLC canal.

Krishna water also will be released to HNSS project through the Srisailam dam. Unless water level reaches to 840 feet in Srisailam dam, water cannot be released to HNSS project. Water is likely to be released to Handri Niva project by the middle of August. Handri Niva and HLC water irrigates one lakh acres each. The two projects irrigate 2 lakh acres in total. HLC SE Rajasekhar told The Hans India revealed that the TB Board will release water on July 28 from their end and the water is likely to reach the district borders by July 30. In the first phase, 500 cusecs of water will be released