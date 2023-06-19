Live
Monsoon rains give respite from heat in Tirupati
Highlights
Tirupati: From a scorching heat, the pilgrim city now has a pleasant atmosphere as monsoon rains washed away the sweltering heat bringing the much needed respite for the denizens.
At last, the long-awaited monsoon arrived, bringing a much-needed reprieve to the parched city. On Sunday, the city witnessed downpour for quite some time and again from the early hours of Monday the rains drenched the town.
The arrival of the monsoon brought not just intermittent showers, but an entire day enveloped in clouds, creating a cool and pleasant atmosphere throughout the pilgrim city.
