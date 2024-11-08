Montfort games from tomorrow

Vijayawada: The 35th National Montfort games will be held from November 9 to 11 at NSM Public School in Vijayawada. Titled as Mont Zenith, in which players from AP, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra will participate in the mega event.

Civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar will inaugurate the sports and games event on November 9 and 30 schools will participate in it. Players of Volleyball, Basketball, Kho Kho, Badminton, TT, track and field and other events will participate, said the school principal Bro Rayappa Reddy.

Addressing the media at the school on Thursday, the principal said as many as 1,500 players will participate in the national competitions.

The NSM School is gearing up to host national events under the guidance of correspondent Rev Brother Monty, the principal Rayappa Reddy and vice-principal Rev Bro Bala Reddy.

The valedictory ceremony will be held at 3 pm on November 11 and Minister for HRD and Electronics Nara Lokesh will be the chief guest.