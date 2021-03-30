Mopidevi inspects preparations for vaccination drive ahead of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit

Guntur: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan will get Covid-19 vaccine at ward No140 at Bharatpet here on April 1 and launch Covid-19 vaccination at ward secretariats in the State.

"The aim of the CM is encourage everyone to get Covid-19 vaccine to check spread of Covid-19. The government is planning to administer Covid-19 vaccine to one crore people," said Rajya Sabha member Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao.

He along with Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu and GMC Commissioner Chala Anuradha reviewed arrangements for the Chief Minister's programme here on Monday.

Speaking on this occasion, Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao said,"We can check increase of Covid-19 cases with Covid-19 vaccination. Everyone can take Covid-19 vaccine shot at ward secretariats and make Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit a grand success. People should follow Covid-19 norms and instructions issued by the government."

He urged the people to wear face masks and maintain social distance. He explained the steps taken by the government to check spread of Covid-19 cases.

Earlier, DMHO Dr J Yasmin and Guntur west MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao explained arrangements made for vaccination in which the Chief Minister will get vaccine shot and launch vaccination at the ward secretariat. Deputy Mayor Vanama Bala Vajra Babu was also present on the occasion.