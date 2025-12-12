Moral education is essential: Chaganti

Nellore: Notedspiritual speaker and government advisor Chaganti Koteswara Rao has stressed the need of teachers and intellectuals to promote moral education among students in the present educational system. He spoke at a convention on values and education organised by educational department at Sri Kasturibha Kala Kshetram here on Thursday.

Changanti said that everyone must leave this eternal world on one day, but his/her acts of serving human society will remain forever in the hearts of people. He recalled that once media asked former Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam about his memorable and proud moment.

“The media thought that Kalam might say his happy moment was when he swore in as the President or successfully launching rocket into the orbit. But, Kalam replied that he noticed some physically challenged children came to see him when he went to Nizam Hospital and they had difficult in walking with heavy weighted artificial legs. He further said he felt proud and happy after he prepared artificial legs weighing just 300 gms and gave it to them.”

Chaganti advised students reading a good book every day with lessons from great personalities like Abdul Kalam can transform them as responsible citizens.

Lauding Changanti Koteswara Rao as responsible for transforming the society of his spiritual preaches, district Collector Himanshu Shukla advised teachers to take the initiative in promoting moral education on the lines of Chaganti'.