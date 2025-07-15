Live
- Two killed after a tractor overturned in Srikakulam
- Bengaluru Auto-Rickshaw Fares Increased from August 1 New Rates Announced
- Rainy Season Plant Care: A Must-Know Guide for Garden Lovers
- Bihar Cabinet approves plan to provide one crore jobs in next five years ahead of Assembly elections
- Bengal post-poll violence case: Trinamool MLA, 2 councillors file anticipatory bail pleas at HC
- India women will be testing all departments before ODI WC: Anjum Chopra ahead of England series
- Kerala NCP defies national leadership's call to resign
- Meta’s Prometheus AI Supercluster Set to Go Live by 2026, Zuckerberg Ramps Up AI Push
- Collector Emphasises Smooth Implementation of AI Training in Schools
- Without Ronaldo’s invitation, I wouldn’t be here: Jorge Jesus on becoming Al Nassr head coach
More Black Burley tobacco procurement centres soon
- Agri minister Atchannaidu says priority will be given to small and marginal farmers
- Centres will come up in key districts to expedite the buying process
Guntur: To expedite the procurement of Black Burley tobacco, the state government announced the establishment of additional procurement centres in key tobacco-growing districts. Agriculture minister K Atchannaidu confirmed that special permissions have been granted to district collectors to facilitate this process, with a strong emphasis on prioritising small and marginal farmers.
The announcement came on Monday during a review meeting held at the Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS) in Lam, Guntur district. MLAs from tobacco-growing constituencies, energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, special chief secretary of agriculture B Rajaskehar, other senior government officials, and farmers took part. Atchannaidu said that for the 2024-25 crop year Black Burley tobacco was cultivated across 36,000 hectares. So far, 22 tobacco companies and AP Marfed have procured 36 million kg, accounting for 45 per cent of the total production. To accelerate the remaining procurement, new centres will be authorised in Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, and Prakasam districts. District collectors will have full administrative flexibility in this regard. The Minister reassured farmers facing full warehouses in rural areas, stating that the government would bear all transportation costs and arrange storage in new, nearby godowns.
Referring to the key procurement details, the minister said that under the new procurement system, produce up to 20 quintals per small and marginal farmer will be procured on priority basis, provided quality standards are met. He recalled that under the existing procurement system the weekly schedule under the old procurement system will continue until Saturday. He said that larger farmers who bring more than 20 quintals of produce, separate schedules will be issued to ensure timely procurement. The minister also indicated that State and Central Warehousing Corporations would be involved in procurement and storage operations if necessary.