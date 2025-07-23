More Green zones to help street vendors

Rajamahendravaram: The Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation has identified and classified all city streets into vending zones, said Additional Commissioner PV Ramalingeswar. He said this exercise is done to ensure that no street vendor in the city faces injustice.

Speaking at the Town Vending Committee meeting held at the municipal office on Tuesday, he said the classification was done based on the decision taken in the first Town Vending Committee meeting and following the Street Vendors Act. As part of the exercise, city planning officials conducted a detailed field survey and categorised the streets into red, amber, and green zones.

He explained that areas such as educational institutions, hospitals, government offices, junctions, and high-traffic zones have been declared as red zones where street vending is prohibited.

Areas where vending is allowed only during specific times or on particular days have been marked as amber zones. All other areas where vending is permitted without such restrictions have been declared green zones. In total, 68 green zones, 17 amber zones, and 63 red zones have been identified across the city. He asked committee members to raise any doubts or concerns regarding the zonal classifications.

He said the entire Pushkar Ghat Circle has been marked as a red zone, while the stretch from Kotagummam Shiva Statue to the end of Pushkar Ghat Circle has been designated as an amber zone. Ramalingeswar said that while there were around 16,000 street vendors previously, a recent survey has identified 1,500 new vendors.

In view of the growing number of vendors, the number of green zones is being increased to ensure that their livelihoods are not affected. He added that the civic body is moving forward with a clear and thoughtful plan to support the street vendors while maintaining civic order.

Assistant City Planners B Nagalakshmi and V Kondalarao, Traffic SI Adapa Sivaji, CMM Ramalakshmi, Food Licence Inspector Rukaiah, and members of the Town Vending Committee attended the meeting.