Mother Mary statue vandalised in Machlipatnam

Machilipatnam: A few unidentified miscreants vandalised the statue of Mother Mary on the premises of a church in Machilipatnam, Krishna district on Thursday night. According to the sources, some miscreants vandalised the mother Mary statue and the incident triggered panic among the residents. After getting the information from locals and church authorities, the police rushed to the spot and collected the clues with help of snipper dogs.

A heavy police force was deployed at the church to prevent the chaos. Special teams were deployed to trace the accused and investigating the case with the help of CCTV footage in the locale. It is said that the CCTV cameras installed on the premises of the church are not in working condition.