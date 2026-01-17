Mother Takes Life After Killing Her Two Children in Nandyal

A deeply distressing incident unfolded in the NGO Colony of Nandyal, where a mother has reportedly murdered her two young children before taking her own life. The victims have been identified as Mallika (26) and her children, Ishan Sai (2) and Parimita (7 months).

According to police sources, Uday Kiran, a resident of Lalitha Nagar, married Mallika seven years ago, and the couple had been experiencing ongoing disputes in their relationship. It is understood that a particularly heated argument occurred between the pair last night. Following this confrontation, Mallika took her children into a room and locked the door.

This morning, when family members broke down the door, they discovered the horrifying scene: all three were found deceased. Police have since registered a case and launched an investigation into the tragic events.