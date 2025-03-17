Mother tongue is our identity: Dy Speaker

Vijayawada: Deputy Speaker of AP Assembly Kanumuri Raghu Ramakrishnam Raju exhorted the Telugu speaking people across the globe to speak in Telugu only wherever they are.

Addressing the ‘Varadhi’ programme organised by Federation of Telugu Associations of Maharashtra as chief guest here on Sunday, the deputy speaker said that our identity is our mother tongue and that a person who does not love his mother tongue is equal to a person who does not love his mother.

The state governments should make sure that the children study in their mother tongue in order to make them love their mother tongue. He asserted that the state government should implement mother tongue as the main media in our schools and they should be given the opportunity to earn livelihoods. He said that he was happy that Telugu people realised the injustice being done to their mother tongue. “Let us learn the languages of neighbouring states but at the same time let us not forget our mother tongue,” he said.

Referring to the ‘Padyam’ which is only in the Italian of the East Telugu language, no other language in the world has that facility to give vast meaning in four lines. The children need to study our rich cultural heritage of Telugu literature. The deputy speaker said that the Constitution stipulates that every child should study in his own mother tongue up to primary education. Former chief minister Jagan hated our mother tongue, whereas Ganji Jagan Babu who has been living in Maharashtra organised the meeting to gather all Telugu speaking people.

President of Federation of Telugu Associations of Maharashtra Ganji Jagan Babu, general secretary Kante Ashok expressed happiness over the conduct of such a massive meeting for Telugu people. They said that it was sad that some people feel inferior to speak their own mother tongue. Tamil people feel very bad if they do not speak Tamil, they pointed out.

Senior actor Suman addressing the meeting said that he started loving Telugu language after acting in Telugu movies.

District collector Dr G Lakshmisha delved at length on the greatness of Telugu literature and it is our responsibility to pass on that great cultural heritage to the future

generation.