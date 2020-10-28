Mother tortures her two children for her illicit affair in Guntur

In today's world, crimes related to illicit affairs have become the major concern and has been continuing despite the strict laws. We keep on hearing such news every day. Another such incident was reported recently in Guntur district where a woman who had an illicit affair with a man had beaten her children with a stick for creating disturbance for her affair. After receiving information from the locals, the female police officer of the ward secretariat caught her and handed over at the station.

Going into the details, a woman who hails from Bapatla of Guntur district has a son and a daughter under the age of ten. However, the woman who is separated from her husband is allegedly having an illicit affair with a man named Srinu. Upon feeling disturbed with her son and daughter, the woman started beating and harassing the children.

In this backdrop, on Tuesday, she also beat children badly and tried to drive them out of the house. The locals noticed this and informed the female police officer in the ward secretariat. When the police arrived, the woman tried to flee but the police caught her and handed her to the local police station.

In another case that witnessed in Visakhapatnam, the mother who is unable to bear the harassment of her son, a mother allegedly killed her son on Sunday night. The incident took place at JNNURM Colony in Visakhapatnam, Marikavalasa. Madhavi (40) took the extreme step as she was vexed with her son Anil's unruly behaviour. When he reached home, he was in an inebriated condition and started harassing his mother. It is learnt that Anil was addicted to vices. However, police have registered on Madhavi and investigation is on.