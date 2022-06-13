Motivate workers to take part in NREGS works: Collector

Parigi (Sathya Sai): District Collector Basanth Kumar visited Gollapalle village in Parigi mandal to interact with NREGS workers here on Sunday. He enquired the labourers about their earnings and number of hours they were working and the number of mandays they worked so far. Addressing officials and workers, Basanth Kumar asked Dwama officials to motivate the participation of large number of workers for whose benefit the scheme was formulated. He advised every worker to earn Rs 257 a day. All workers should utilise the 100-day work guaranteed by the government. He also inspected the workers wage register.

The collector asked village secretariat staff to attend to every application and petitions of people particularly the Navaratnalu promised by the government. He directed the secretariat staff to increase the designated services to them. Every day they should be offering 30-40 services to people. The employees must adhere to biometric attendance. The staff must render services like issuing adangal within the stipulated time. He later visited a Rythu Bharosa Centre and enquired farmers about the availability of seeds, fertilizers and pesticides. The collector also visited the garbage collection centre and inspected the segregation procedure. He said that the waste collection centres must process them into wealth. All the centres in the district must be productive. The wet waste must be converted into organic manure. Tahsildhar Soujanya Lakshmi, MPDO Sri Lakshmi and others participated.